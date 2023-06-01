The World Axe Throwing League and the World Knife Throwing League have selected Appleton to host the 2023 USA Pro-Am Championships Nov. 9 to 12 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.
“We are beyond excited to bring the USA Pro-Am Championship to Appleton. The energy and support we received from the city and its axe throwing community during the World Axe & Knife Throwing Championships in December was unparalleled,” said Mike Morton, Commissioner of WATL.
WATL and WKTL are the world’s largest governing bodies of their respective industries. The leagues are comprised of more than 350 companies representing venues on every continent and membership of over 20,000 players.
Appleton hosted the 2022 World Axe & Knife Throwing Championships last December which drew 600 throwers from 38 states compete for world championships in four throwing disciplines.
This will be the inaugural USA Pro-Am Championship, which takes the place of the now retired US Open. The Pro-Am will focus on highlighting throwers of various skill levels, marking the first step towards a future with multiple divisions of throwing competition. A total of nine different events will be held during the Pro-Am Championship with the finals of each division broadcast on ESPN.
“We can’t wait to witness the jaw-dropping throws and fierce rivalries that will undoubtedly take place on the tournament floor. This event is a celebration of the sport and its dedicated athletes, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience,” added Morton.
The 31,000-square-foot Fox Cities Exhibition Center will host all Pro-Am events. Visiting athletes and fans staying at the attached and renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel will have walkable access to more than 60 dining options, 50 shops, and 30 night-life spots in downtown Appleton.
“We look forward to welcoming back so many of our axe and knife throwing friends to Appleton this November,” said Matt Ten Haken, Director of Sports Marketing for the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It means a great deal to us to be selected to host back-to-back major championship events and we are ready to help make this a memorable experience for all that attend!”
Sunday’s finals of the USA Pro-Am Championship will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Exact broadcast times will be announced in the days following the event. This event will be open to the public and spectators are encouraged to attend the competition and cheer on their favorite athletes.
For more information on the World Axe Throwing League: worldaxethrowingleague.com
For more information on the World Knife Throwing League: worldknifethrowingleague.com
For more information on the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau: foxcities.org
For more information on the Fox Cities Exhibition Center: thefcec.com