APPLETON—The World Axe Throwing League (WATL) and the World Knife Throwing League (WKTL) have selected Appleton, Wisconsin to host the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships and World Knife Throwing Championships.
The event will be Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in downtown Appleton.
“We could not be more pleased about partnering with Fox Cities for our 2022 World Championships," said Mike Morton, Commissioner of the World Axe Throwing League. "The level of engagement that the city and their partners and businesses have shown will translate to the best event we have ever seen for our Axe and Knife throwing championships.”
WATL and WKTL are the world’s largest governing bodies of their respective industries. The leagues are comprised of over 350 companies representing venues on every continent and membership of over 20,000 players.
More than 1,000 competitors and spectators from throughout the world will descend on Appleton for this event. Competitors will throw for three days in hopes of claiming a world title in one of the following disciplines: duals, hatchet, knife, and big axe.
Opened in 2018, the 31,000-square-foot Fox Cities Exhibition Center will serve as the host venue for all WATC and WKTC competitions.
Matt Ten Haken, director of Sports Marketing for the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, said he anticipates the event will generate more than $500,000 in direct visitor spending for area businesses, as well as media coverage with Sunday's finals broadcast on ESPN.
The entire WATC and WKTC will be live-streamed. This event will be open to the public.