APPLETON — Gov. Tony Evers announced more than $7.9 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program will go towards capital improvement projects in the Appleton community. The grants will expand access to quality healthcare for low-income families, uninsured individuals, and those disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The investments are aimed at improving dental care services, expand access to mental healthcare, physical therapy, urgent care, and other health care needs, Gov. Evers said.
Of the more than $7.9 million investment in the Appleton area, Tri-County Community Dental Clinic was awarded $160,000 to make facility improvements to better serve more than 16,000 patients each year, many of whom are Medicaid patients.
Additionally, Mosaic Family Health Inc. was awarded $7,766,930 to expand care for another 5,000 patients, including providing expanded mental health services, physical therapy, group visits for chronic disease management, a memory assessment clinic, and a new downtown urgent care practice. These expanded facilities will also allow the clinic to bring wrap-around services addressing food insecurity, clothing, housing, and transportation needs to more patients in need.
Part of a more than $285 million investment allocated by the governor for community capital projects statewide, the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program was first announced in August 2021.
The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with grants ranging in size from $158,000 to a maximum of $20 million.
Visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information for families, farmers, businesses, organizations, and communities.