The city of Appleton and Dark Horse Development are partnering to transform City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
Dark Horse Development, in collaboration with Boldt, has developed a plan for a mixed-use development. According to a press release, Fox Commons will serve as a gateway, connecting the College Avenue North neighborhood with the existing downtown. Fox Commons will include housing, healthcare, wellness, retail, commercial office, food, and beverage.
"This project is one among many that are part of the ongoing revitalization in downtown Appleton. We are excited to be part of this transformation and build on the momentum to deliver this exciting offering to the Appleton community. Our goal is for Fox Commons to become an urban hub in the center of a thriving central business district. We hope this project will be a catalyst for others to invest in downtown and attract continued growth in the area," said Alex Brewer, vice president of real estate at Boldt.
A development agreement will be presented to the city council at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 24.
"A project as ambitious as this one, reimagining a downtown mall, requires vision, hard work, commitment to the community, and most important of all, partnership,” stated Mayor Jake Woodford. “The city of Appleton is proud to be a partner in this exciting project.”
The building housing city hall and the building housing offices including the Appleton school district will remain.