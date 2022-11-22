GREEN BAY—In recognition of Tim Weyenberg’s personal, business, and community impact, UW-Green Bay’s Austin E. Cofrin School of Business will present a prize for business excellence in his honor.
The 2023 Weyenberg Prize will be awarded to two deserving companies during UW-Green Bay’s annual Cofrin School of Business Keynote & Networking Event. Research and experience has shown that business excellence is driven by leadership transformation, strategy and execution. The Weyenberg Prize will be judged per the self-assessment criteria.
UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business and InitiativeOne have partnered to explore and develop a series of projects and programs to positively influence the greater Green Bay business community, and the Weyenberg Prize is the latest example of this collaboration. InitiativeOne co-sponsored, along with the School of Business, a student scholarship associated with this prize. The Cofrin School of Business will serve as the selection committee
- Application Due Date: Friday, Jan. 20.
- Notification of Finalists and Site Visits Will Occur Between: Jan. 23 – Feb. 1.
- Winner Announced: Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Cofrin School of Business Keynote Dinner
An editable version of the application can be found here; a printable pdf version can be found here. Completed applications can be emailed or mailed to:
Cofrin School of Business
Attention: Weyenberg Prize Committee
UW-Green Bay, Wood Hall, Suite 460
2420 Nicolet Drive
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-465-2051