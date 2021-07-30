Applications are currently being accepted for the New North Workplace Excellence Awards. The award recognizes organizations that are working to improve their competitive advantage through people practices leading to successful business outcomes.
Organizations located within the New North region are eligible to apply. This includes organizations with locations in the New North headquartered elsewhere. The New North consists of 18 counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.
The 2021-22 Workplace Excellence Awards will be broken up into three phases.
- Phase 1 – Organizations complete brief statement of consideration.
- Phase 2 – Organizations meeting the Phase 1 requirements will be notified and invited to submit a detailed application.
- Phase 3 – Organizations meeting Phase 2 requirements will become finalists and a site visit will be conducted by members of the judges committee to select winner(s).
Phase 1 responses are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and should be emailed to lisa.smith@right.com. Click here for more information.
Wipfli was the 2020-21 winner and was honored during the New North Summit in early June.