APPLETON—Appvion, a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. portfolio company, announced the addition of Nekoosa Coated Products, LLC to the platform.
Nekoosa is a leading provider of specialty engineered materials for the graphics and commercial print markets in North America and Europe.
Appvion said the combined strengths of both Nekoosa and Appvion drive value creation through expanded capabilities and locations. Adding Nekoosa's complementary technologies will strengthen and build on Appvion's core foundation and create a platform for future growth.
Laurie Andriate, CEO of Appvion, said in a statement, “We are bringing together two great companies with complementary businesses and capabilities to accelerate growth and create additional value for our customers.”
“We know each other well and will build upon our long history to proudly produce innovative products that help all our stakeholders succeed," said Paul Charapata, CEO of Nekoosa.
“We are excited to add Nekoosa to the platform as we create an engineered coating specialist with market leading products, scale and diversification across customers and end-markets," said Greg Gleason, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch. "We look forward to supporting management’s growth plans as we continue to expand the platform.”