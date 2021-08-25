The Bay Area Workforce Development Board, which covers the counties of Florence, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Menominee, Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Manitowoc and Sheboygan has received Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Worker Connection Program resources.
The area — along with Milwaukee County — was selected based on several factors including unemployment challenges, health outcomes and industrial sector changes that are expected to produce a mismatch between existing skills and future workforce needs.
The state is investing $10 million in the Worker Connection Program, which will use career coaches to support individuals as they reengage in the workforce, connecting them to the information and resources necessary to overcome any barriers that may prevent their full participation in the labor force.
Matt Valiquette, executive director the Bay Area Workforce Development Board, said the Worker Connection Program will increase opportunities for community members to overcome barriers in their search for employment. He added the program will help job seekers navigate challenges and obtain in-demand skills.
“The employers in our region value hard work and respect the commitment of those striving to secure a place in the workforce,” Valiquette said. "Our region is poised for strong economic growth, and this presents unique opportunities for community members to explore new career paths with the help of coaches."
Coaches will help participants identify a career pathway available in Wisconsin that offers the wages and benefits necessary to support their basic needs, invest in their future and engage with their families and communities. The coaches will facilitate assessments and connect them with appropriate training providers for in-demand jobs.
The Worker Connection Program was one of three programs introduced by Gov. Tony Evers in July as part of a $130 million investment in workforce solutions.