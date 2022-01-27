BRILLION—Ariens Company is establishing a new 200-acre network of recreational trails for activities such as cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, and hiking.
The new Ariens Nordic Center will be adjacent to Round Lake Farms at the outskirts of Brillion and includes a year-round trail network for recreation, training and competition. The facility will be open to the public and include lighting, snowmaking, a paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes and a 20-point biathlon range.
“We are committed to creating new reasons to visit and spend time in Brillion,” said Dan Ariens, AriensCo chairman and CEO. “Brillion has been our home since 1893 and has supported us through the years. We are excited to bring this type of facility to Northeast Wisconsin.”
The Ariens sponsorship of the United States Biathlon Team inspired creation of the Nordic Center. After experiencing world-class facilities in Europe and the U.S., the idea was born to bring a facility here.
“Biathlon is an exciting sport and is wildly popular in Europe with recent growth in the U.S.,” Ariens said. “Add that to cross-country skiing’s popularity, which is a time-treasured activity here in Wisconsin, and we think this will be an attractive site. Both sports are great ways to enjoy the outdoors and stay active during the winter.”
The facility will be equipped with a 3K roller-ski loop, 20-point biathlon range and an advanced snowmaking system for Nordic skiing.
Ariens has recruited help from top experts including the American Birkiebeiner’s Executive Director Ben Popp and two-time Olympian John Morton of Morton Trails, Thetford Center, Vt.
“I’ve had the good fortune over the past three decades to have designed recreational trails and competition venues throughout the U.S. and in several foreign countries,” Morton said. “The Ariens Nordic Center will be one of the more enjoyable. Although the available terrain lacked the major climb found on courses in more mountainous regions, the total climb is consistent with the best competition venues in the world."
Morton said the open-area landscape also will be good for spectators during competitions.
"The commitment to snow-making, lights and a paved roller-skiing loop will ensure that the facility will be in constant use by dedicated athletes and outdoor enthusiasts year-round," Morton said.
The center will be open year-round.
“This is more than a Nordic facility,” said Monica Ariens, project lead and managing director of AriensCo Hospitality. “Families will be able to use the trails together throughout all seasons. Local cross-country running and skiing teams can train or host a meet. We are hoping this will draw all ages to enjoy the outdoors both recreationally and through competitive events we plan to host.”
Construction kicked off in November with the help of McMahon of Neenah, Fox Cities Builders of Seymour, HKD Snowmakers of Natick, Mass., Holschbach Excavating of Manitowoc, KS Energy Services of Denmark, Saiki Design of Madison and Sargent Electric Company of DePere.
Ariens Nordic Center is also recruiting for a general manager in preparation for its grand opening in December 2022.
See ariensnordic.com for more information.