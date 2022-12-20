BRILLION— The Ariens Nordic Center will officially open the weekend of January 6-8. During that weekend, there will be free skiing daily, with food and beverages available for purchase (alcoholic & non-alcoholic options) beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Ariens Company announced last January that it would establish the new 200-acre network of recreational trails for activities such as cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running, and hiking.
The new Ariens Nordic Center is adjacent to Round Lake Farms at the outskirts of Brillion and includes a year-round trail network for recreation, training and competition. The facility includes lighting, snowmaking, a paved roller-ski loop for off-season training, a pond for snowmaking purposes and a 20-point biathlon range.
The weekend opening festivities will include a fireworks show at 5pm on Saturday, outdoor firepits, igloos, and an ice bar. The weekend will be family-friendly with kids activities. No equipment rentals will be available.
