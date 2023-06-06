AriensCo. announced June 6 it was cutting second, third and weekend shift production staff at its main plant in Brillion.
The company manufactures outdoor equipment including lawn, garden and snow removal equipment under a variety of brand names.
The company said in a statement: "We are rebalancing our manufacturing workforce across our different locations and shifts to maximize production output. AriensCo is immediately ending some of its Brillion campus 2nd, 3rd, and weekend shift operations. Alternatively, we are expanding the production output on 1st shift. All impacted employees are encouraged to apply for these new positions as well as other positions currently available. We have roughly 100 positions open for impacted employees to consider. No other changes are planned. We understand this rebalance directly affects employees and have provided paid time for them to apply for open roles."
The exact number of layoffs has not been released and no mass layoff notice had been filed as of June 6 with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.