Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that after several months of construction, its Ashwaubenon location opened today at 6 a.m., marking Hy-Vee’s sixth location in Wisconsin. The store is a totally reimagined grocery store with a new layout, the third of its kind in Wisconsin and fifth for the retailer overall.
To help celebrate the store’s opening Allen Lazard, wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, will make an appearance at the store from 2-4 p.m. today to meet and take photos with fans.
The approximately 125,000-square-foot store will offer a new dining experience for customers with a large, open Food Hall dining area for fast-casual dining, which includes Hy-Vee’s expanded breakfast menu; a pub with full sit-down bar, 32 taps and outdoor patio; Mealtime offerings; Mia Italian; HyChi and Hibachi; Nori Sushi; Market Grille Express; Long Island Deli; and a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee.
The store also offers amenities that the company has become known for, such as a full-service bakery featuring artisan and specialty breads, patisserie, cakes and a cake decorator station, a full-service delicatessen including shaved meats and cheeses, specialty cheese and charcuterie, a full-service meat counter including a chef’s station, a dry aged steaks case, Chophouse and packaged meats; a full-service seafood counter with sustainable seafood options, an expanded HealthMarket department featuring a larger selection of vitamins and sports nutrition options, a large fresh produce area, an in-store Starbucks, expanded floral and gift shop departments and a pharmacy with a drive-up window.
Additional in-store offerings include a sports shop, Joe Fresh clothing, a Pair Eyewear kiosk, a beauty department, and an expanded Candy Shoppe department with premium, novelty and nostalgic selections. This location also has a large Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits department featuring a walk-in beer cooler, walk-in humidor and walk-in wine room.
The Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee includes all-digital shelf labels that display product information and pricing and has more than 100 TVs that feature Hy-Vee products, promotions and services. Digital kiosks are also available for customers to order cakes and fresh prepared foods, as well as access offerings via Hy-Vee Financial Services. The store will feature new mobile payment technology with Hy-Vee Scan & Go, as well as self-checkout options available for a faster, more convenient shopping experience.
Other amenities include Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup and delivery, mother’s room, dry cleaning and postal services.
The store will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and will carry about 120,000 items, including more than 6,000 specialty items, more than 8,000 HealthMarket items and more than 3,500 fresh produce items (including 120 organic items).
Hy-Vee has invested more than $35 million in the community to build, furnish and stock the grocery store. The new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee will create more than 550 local jobs, including 137 full-time positions.
Hy-Vee employees have access to some of the best employee benefits in the industry, including a 10% employee discount on groceries every day, employee appreciation bonuses, holiday pay, free Hy-Vee Plus membership, a tuition assistance program for employees and family members, and employer-sponsored insurance for both full- and part-time employees.