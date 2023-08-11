Associated Bank will continue reducing the number of branch locations it operates with an announcement that six will close this year.
On Nov. 16, the Allouez branch on South Webster Avenue will close and consolidate with the De Pere branch on North Wisconsin Street.
Other branches closing are:
- South Milwaukee, 2815 S Chicago Ave. (service moves to Oak Creek, 7940 S 6th St.)
- Chicago LaSalle, 300 N LaSalle Drive (service moves to Chicago Monroe, 525 W Monroe St.)
- Milwaukee Howell, 3847 S Howell Ave. (service moves to St. Francis, 3719 S Kinnickinnic Ave.)
- Menomonie, 717 Main St. (service moves to Eau Claire Grand Ave, 319 E Grand Ave.)
- Manitowish Waters, 5987 County Highway W (service moves to Boulder Junction, 5453 Park St.)
Officials say the consolidations are part of an industry trend of more consumers moving to digital banking resulting in lower frequency of walk-in traffic.
Associated Bank will have 196 locations with the six closures. It operates branches in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota and loan offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas.
Associated has closed 30 branches in the last three years, the bank said.
It closed seven branches in fall 2021, including several Green Bay locations. Associated closed 13 branches in fall 2022 in Wisconsin and Illinois. Five of the six Wisconsin branches that closed in 2022 were located in grocery stores.
The bank will try to retain workers at the closing branches by offering them new roles within the company where available.
Associated Banc-Corp, parent company of Associated, in late July reported second quarter earnings of $84 million and a $1.7 billion increase in deposits to $32.0 billion.