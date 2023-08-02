Associated Bank hosted its first companywide Volunteer Day of Service July 26.
Hundreds of colleagues from more than 100 communities volunteered in activities such as packaging, sorting and organizing food to ensure food security and efficient distribution to those in need.
This includes Green Bay, Fox Valley, the Lakeshore and more.
“Community means something really special at Associated Bank – and for our colleagues, that starts with volunteering,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. “Our Volunteer Day of Service was focused on food security because it supports a basic need across all our markets and it is a cause that our colleagues are passionate about.”
More than 50 percent of the staff volunteered and provided more than 6,000 hours of service. They supported 200 nonprofit groups in 122 cities..
Some of the benefiting organizations included:
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Kaukauna Public Library / Pantry
- New Community Shelter
- Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County
- Greater Green Bay Boys and Girls Clubs
- St. Vincent De Paul Pantry
- Clintonville Food Pantry
- Riverview Gardens
- Heritage Hill
- Brown County Library
- Encompass
- Freedom House
- Howard Suamico School District
- myTeamTriumph
- Paul's Pantry
- Salvation Army
- St Michaels Church Food Pantry in Keshena
- St. John Ministries/Micah Center
- The Giving Tree
- NEW Zoo & Adventure Park
- Veterans Housing and Recovery Program
- Woodside Senior Center
- Crivitz Food Pantry
- Green Bay Botanical Gardens
- Commission on Aging in Oconto Falls
- De Pere Christian Outreach
- Peter’s Pantry, Manitowoc
- Sturgeon Bay YMCA
- Nourish Farms, Sheboygan Falls