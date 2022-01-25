Internet speeds in parts of Green Bay and Appleton are getting a boost from AT&T, which has introduced its new 2-Gig and 5-Gig speeds on AT&T Fiber across select parts of its footprint.
The company said multi-gig speeds are much like freeways, in that they open lanes for various connected devices to run as fast as possible.
Demand for fast, reliable Internet speeds has grown, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half of all U.S.-based office workers have the choice to work remotely, with many making their home office their new permanent workplace. In addition, more than 60 percent of consumers have purchased connected devices such as Smart TVs or streaming devices for their homes, AT&T said.
The addition impacts consumers in the Green Bay-Appleton area across AT&T's current fiber footprint in the area. Throughout 2022, AT&T plans to continue rolling out multi-gig speeds across its fiber footprint and densify fiber in Green Bay-Appleton, among other cities across Wisconsin. AT&T plans to increase its current fiber footprint to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.
“During a time when connectivity is more important than ever, this is good news for businesses, families and communities in Wisconsin,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “These faster, multi-gig fiber speeds will not only meet the evolving demands of working from home and building a small business, but they also open the door for opportunities and innovation in everything from education to entertainment to more resilient, safe communities.”
AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband Internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading its network and participating in the new federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP offers eligible households a discount to reduce the cost of broadband service, including the new multi-gig speed tiers, which will become eligible for the benefit in the coming weeks.
The company also is addressing the digital divide in education through its AT&T Connected Learning initiative, which focuses on investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom.