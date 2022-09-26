GREEN BAY—New York-based Aurigin Inc. is partnering with Green Bay's Cornerstone international Alliance (C.I.A.), a consortium of 28 mergers-and-acquisitions firms focused on the lower middle market. The new relationship expands the Alliance’s global network, creating greater access to international buyers and investors.
“We’re excited about the opportunities this partnership creates,” said C.I.A. Founder Scott Bushkie. “Members now have access to a well-established, global network of investors. It’s an incredible opportunity for Alliance members to feature their portfolio of businesses to a captive global market.”
Aurigin’s member base is comprised of more than 55,000 private equity funds, family offices, corporate acquirers and advisors, spanning 145 countries.
"The partnership between a powerful M&A alliance like CIA, and Aurigin aims to provide business leaders with the very best options when looking to exit or raise capital,” said Romesh Jayawickrama, CEO of Aurigin Inc. “Our tech-driven platform offers businesses seamless and effortless access to thousands of investors worldwide, ensuring that every company can choose the most appropriate investors for their needs, wherever in the world they may be.”
Headquartered in New York City, Aurigin is the largest source of mid-market deal flow in the world, using advanced algorithms within a global ecosystem to match corporates seeking capital with relevant institutional providers of capital anywhere in the world.
Alliance members work with business owners of firms with $500,000 to $10 million in EBITDA, or $5 million to $150 million in total enterprise value, developing accurate, honest and maximized valuations, helping sell a business, or helping the owner’s business grow through strategic acquisitions.