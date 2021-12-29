GREEN BAY — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) will receive $2.8 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides nearly $2.9 billion in funding to the nearly 3,100 airports across the country.
The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects as well as terminal improvements, airport transit connections and airport roadway projects.
Airport director Marty Piette said airport officials are still evaluating options for investing the funds, but "it is likely the monies will be focused on facility and utility upgrades, such as improving utility access to our business park sites, as well as purchasing additional large equipment for fire and safety purposes.”
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the funding will allow longer term airport projects to be moved up, benefitting the community as a whole.
“Any time we can make major improvements to the airport without directly using local dollars, it is a benefit to the area," Streckenbach said. "Plus, there is a positive economic impact to the community as local labor, goods and services are used for the projects. A strong and vibrant airport is good for everyone.”
Piette estimates that definitive plans for the funding will be finalized in the first quarter of 2022, with projects and purchases most likely starting in the second half of the year.