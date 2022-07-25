APPLETON—AZCO announced plans to move its local corporate offices to a new location in the heart of downtown Appleton.
The 32,000-square-foot, Class A office space will house the company’s more than 100 office employees. AZCO, a heavy industrial construction and prefabrication solutions provider, is currently located on Appleton’s east side and chose the new space mainly for its accessibility to downtown Appleton and other amenities.
The opportunity for future growth within the building was also attractive, the company said. NAI Pfefferle, a local commercial real estate firm, worked hand-in-hand with AZCO to find the ideal location and space.
"We are excited to be in downtown Appleton, just a short walk away from an impressive mix of residential, office, retail and entertainment, and provide our office employees with a modern, comfortable and collaborative work environment," said Amy Lewis, AZCO Senior Vice President.
NAI Pfefferle worked with AZCO’s wish list and priorities, touring multiple properties with their leadership team and spending several months receiving build-out estimates and negotiating with the landlord, said Manny Vasquez, vice president of business development for NAI Pfefferle.
"This project is a huge win not only for AZCO and their new landlord, but also for downtown Appleton as a whole,” Vasquez said.
AZCO plans to move into its new space at 122 E. College Avenue in early 2023.