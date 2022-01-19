Bank First Corporation, the holding company of Bank First, N.A., today announced an agreement to merge with Denmark Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Denmark State Bank.
Bank First has agreed to acquire 100% of the common stock of Denmark in a combined stock-and-cash transaction.
Based on the financial results as of December 31, 2021, the combined company will have total assets of approximately $3.6 billion, loans of approximately $2.7 billion and deposits of approximately $3.2 billion.
The closing of the transaction, which is targeted to take place early third quarter 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and approval by the shareholders of Denmark and Bank First.
The two institutions offer a diverse set of competencies that when combined are expected to result in a stronger organization. Denmark has established itself as a leading provider of financial products and services in Northeast Wisconsin, resulting in a strong deposit base, complementing Bank First’s strong presence in Manitowoc County and enhancing its growing footprint in Brown County.
Bank First recently announced the purchase of a seven acre parcel of property to build a new flagship office along Shawano Avenue and South Taylor Street next to the Meijer store in Green Bay, solidifying its commitment to Green Bay and the surrounding communities.
Denmark’s customers also will benefit from Bank First’s 49.8% ownership of UFS, LLC, a bank technology outfitter which provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services to banks in the Midwest.
Bank First’s focus on providing innovative products and services will allow the customers of Denmark to benefit from a wide array of retail banking products and loan programs tailored to the unique needs of each individual or family.
Additionally, Denmark has expertise in agricultural banking dating back to 1909.
Hovde Group, LLC served as financial advisor to Bank First and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Denmark and Godfrey & Kahn S.C. served as legal counsel.