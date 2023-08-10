Bay Maps, LLC, a Green Bay-based small business founded in 2021, announced that three of its original map designs have been added to the permanent collection at the American Geographical Society Library in Milwaukee.
The AGSL was founded in the 1850s and has a collection of more than 520,000 maps, some of which are rare and many hundreds of years old. Its holdings include maps, atlases, books, photos, and geospatial data. Located within the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Golda Meir Library, it is widely considered one of the premier collections of its kind in North America.
“I am honored to have my maps included in the amazing collection at the AGSL”, said J.J. Wagner, cartographer, and owner of Bay Maps. “Their presence at the library will help to preserve the rich history of northeastern Wisconsin."
The maps added to the collection depict the Fox River Trail, the Historic Fox Locks, and the Great Fire of 1871. Copies of the originally designed maps are available on the Bay Maps website, baymapshop.com.