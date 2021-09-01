Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is partnering with Crowley Maritime Corp. on the largest LNG (liquefied natural gas) bunkering barge ever constructed in the United States.
The transformative design of the 416-foot vessel will offer capacity for 3.17 million gallons of LNG, and when complete, it will be the largest Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, becoming the second Jones Act-compliant bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the United States. It will be used to help expand current LNG network capacity and meet demands for cleaner energy.
“Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is pleased to partner with Crowley on this project, building on our previous successful vessel construction projects,” said Todd Thayse, vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. “Our growing expertise and partnerships in the LNG transportation business is recognized by the industry and positions us well in this growing market.”
Bay Shipbuilding designed and constructed two large articulated tug-barges for Crowley in 2002. The Sturgeon Bay shipbuilder is wrapping up construction of a similar but smaller LNG barge for Polaris New Energy, Clean Canaveral, which is expected to deliver later this year. This vessel for Crowley is expected to be in service in 2024.
With this barge, Shell continues to expand its global network for LNG bunkering, with 10 LNG bunker vessels under contract and plans to add further to its growing global fleet.