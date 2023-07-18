Big Brothers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline was recently recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award winner.
The Wisconsin Shoreline affiliate is one of 30 organizations out of 225 to receive this top honor. To be considered, agencies must meet minimum requirements of children served, revenue raised and achieve a community-based program with a 12-month retention rate of 74%. BBBS Wisconsin Shoreline reached 79% for 12-month retention. There’s still a need in communities to do more quality work with 165 children waiting to be matched with a mentor.
“The work the Wisconsin Shoreline team puts in day after day has led to our agency exceeding national standards in various programmatic goals and revenue targets. We may be a small market, but we’re achieving things only a few dozen other agencies in our Federation were able to achieve,” said Denise Wittstock, CEO of BBBS Wisconsin Shoreline.
Wittstock was recently recognized for her innovation and leadership. Wittstock was selected to serve on the Nationwide Leadership Council, the link between BBBSA and all of its agencies. She is 1 of 10 CEOs selected and will represent the Midwest Region, acting as co-chairperson of the National Marketing Committee.
