FOX CITIES — The Be Well Fox Valley AmeriCorps Program is one of four organizations in Wisconsin to receive federal Public Health AmeriCorps funding for capacity-building at health-oriented organizations. The funding will support 12 AmeriCorps members to meet public health needs in Northeast Wisconsin.
The new grant from Public Health AmeriCorps, which is a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $259,200 in the first year, with the opportunity to receive up to $1.3 million dollars in support over five years, to expand the Be Well Fox Valley AmeriCorps Program's presence and impact throughout the Northeast Wisconsin region.
Through Be Well Fox Valley, a community-clinical initiative created to improve health and well-being, AmeriCorps members have been improving community health in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties since 2018
“It’s a huge honor to receive this funding,” said Amanda Ross, the Be Well Fox Valley AmeriCorps Program Manager. “We have already seen the incredible impact of our current AmeriCorps members as they work to improve the physical, mental, and social health and well-being of our communities. We are very excited to have this opportunity to continue to support our community partners and expand throughout Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago and neighboring counties.”
AmeriCorps projects benefit both members and partner organizations, such as ThedaCare.
“AmeriCorps members bring a unique perspective, skill set and life experiences to our region,” said Vaya Jones, Social Determinants of Health coordinator at ThedaCare. “The partnership with AmeriCorps supports our teams and allows us to continue understanding each person’s needs and provide comprehensive care focused on health and well-being.”
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has also hosted members through the Be Well Fox Valley AmeriCorps Program and was able to offer a full-time position to a recent member.
“The Be Well Fox Valley AmeriCorps Program allowed us to bring a highly-skilled professional to our organization,” said Cassie Faulks, director of Community and Government Relations at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “She brought many new ideas to our team and is a vital member of our organization.”
To learn more about Be Well Fox Valley and their AmeriCorps program, visit BeWellFoxValley.org.