MADISON – The Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives – the state’s professional association of full and part-time executives and staff members of local chambers of commerce – announced David Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Advisors. Several chamber executives from Northeastern Wisconsin also will serve on the board.
WCCE is a program of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce– the state chamber.
“As we enter 2023, it is with great pleasure to welcome new chamber executive leadership to the WCCE,” said Eckmann. “Chambers of commerce play a critical role in communities throughout Wisconsin by bringing together business, industry, education, not for profits and government to identify challenges and develop solutions."
The 2023 WCCE Board of Advisors includes:
- Chairman: Eckmann;
- Chairman-Elect: Becky Bartoszek, President/CEO, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce;
- Past Chair: Kelley, President/CEO, Waukesha County Business Alliance, Inc.
- Ex-Officio Member of the Board: Kurt Bauer, President/CEO, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce
Directors:
- Christine Clapper, Executive Director, Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, Inc.
- Rob Kreibich, Executive Director, New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce
- Scott Larson, President, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry
- Deidre Martinez, Executive Director, Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce
- Mary McPhetridge, Executive Director, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce
- Taylor Pedersen, President/CEO, Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce
- Sadie Vander Velde, President/CEO, Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Inc.
- Neal Zygarlicke, CEO, La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.