Green Bay Botanical Garden held a ribbon cutting for the new Bell Children's Garden Monday.
A total of $13.3 million was raised for the 2.5 acre garden named after Carol and Bruce Bell.
The garden includes:
- Gateway Sculpture, sponsored by the late Edward L. Meyer, Jr. and Mary Ellen Troup.
- Raindrop Garden, sponsored by Judith Parish
- Cornerstone Foundation Wetland Stream Garden
- Lily Pad Splash Pad, sponsored by Gail Fischer
- Rosemann Family Field Vegetable Garden
- Green Bay Packers Big Oak Play Area
- KC Stock Foundation Mushroom Jumper Play Area
- George Kress Foundation Tree Houses
- Council of Critters, sponsored by Patricia Schneider
- Schanock Family Hillside Tunnel & Cave, and more.
The project also includes nature-based art sculptures by well-known artists that will help to tell the engaging and educational stories of nature.
Heritage Elementary School students were the first to enter the new space.
A grand opening will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday with free admission for everyone Friday, free admission for children under 17 with one adult paid on Saturday and free admission for mothers and children Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Boldt Construction was the general contractor for the project.