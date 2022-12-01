GREEN BAY—Two well-known health systems in the upper Midwest, Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System, have completed their merger of equals and have combined operations.
“Our organizations are coming together with one vision for the future of healthcare in our communities,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of the new organization formed by the merger, who previously served as CEO of Gundersen Health System. “I’m excited for our patients and their families, and for how, collectively, we can influence and lead the future of healthcare.”
Coming together allows Bellin and Gundersen to offer access to more resources and a broader network of services that will improve care for the patients and families they serve.
Gundersen and Bellin Health have served patients in the Upper Midwest in their respective parts of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota, and northeast Iowa for well over 100 years.
Joining together as one system provides patients and communities access to top-tier care at 11 hospitals, more than 100 local clinic locations and access to more than 1,400 providers, ensuring the continued strength of robust local healthcare that helps patients and communities flourish.
“Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System have a clear purpose for coming together, and we stand for the same things," said Chris Woleske, new organization System Executive Vice President and Regional President of the Bellin Region, who previously served as CEO of Bellin Health. "We are trusted patient advocates in the communities we serve."
While the organizations have joined, names, logos, locations, people, and the care patients and communities expect also remains the same. More information is available at: bellin.org and gundersenhealth.org.