GREEN BAY — Bellin Health will be offering $130 million of Federal and Wisconsin tax-exempt, fixed-rate bonds to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1. Pricing for the bonds will occur the same day, with bonds available for delivery on Wednesday, Dec. 14 (timing subject to market conditions).
Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance the new five-story Bellin Health Surgery & Specialty Center, which will house an Ambulatory Surgery Center, Orthopedics, Asthma & Allergy, Ear Nose Throat, GI and more, as well as an inpatient bed expansion of Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Located on land off Interstate 41, Waube Lane and Allied Street in the Village of Ashwaubenon, the new facility is under construction and scheduled to begin a phased opening in 2024.
“Community involvement and support have enabled more than 110 years of stability and sustainability at Bellin Health,” said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske. “We are incredibly grateful for this ongoing support and we are so pleased to be able to offer this investment opportunity to the public.”
Those interested in purchasing a bond are advised to call their broker or make other arrangements in advance of the Dec. 1 pricing and sale date. The following advisers and organizations are assisting Bellin with the sale:
· Piper Sandler
· Meryl Lynch Wealth Management
· R.W. Baird
· The Martzahl Group at Graystone Consulting from Morgan Stanley
· Associated Bank
· Nicolet Bank
Bellin Health maintains strong bond ratings from the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s agencies. S&P recently announced that it is maintaining Bellin’s A+ rating and affirming its outlook of stable, citing the health system’s solid and expanding regional presence, among other factors. Moody’s recently affirmed its A2 rating, affirming a positive outlook for Bellin’s bonds.
Bonds will be offered subject to availability. Municipal bonds are not suitable for all investors, especially those in a lower tax bracket. Bonds are subject to market fluctuation and interest rate risks and may be worth more or less than the original cost if sold prior to maturity. Prospective investors should contact their brokers as soon as possible to discuss the feasibility of and make plans for a potential purchase.