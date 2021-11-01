Bellin Health is proceeding with plans to build a 5-story Ambulatory Surgery Center off Interstate 41, Waube Lane and Allied Street in the village of Ashwaubenon, on the site of the former Menards store and adjacent businesses.
Bellin will present its plans to the Ashwaubenon Site Plan Review Committee during a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. From there, a general contractor will be selected and work will begin in early 2022. The Ambulatory Surgery Center is expected to open for business in fall 2023.
“This new facility will provide increased access, an improved experience and lower costs for our patients, all while helping us fulfill our mission of enabling everyone in our region to achieve and maintain their full health and well-being potential,” said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske. “The Ambulatory Surgery Center model has proven successful at our location in Marinette and we look forward to sharing those same advantages with the Green Bay-area community.”
Bellin’s Ashwaubenon Ambulatory Surgery Center will be built with eight operating rooms and room for up to four more as future growth dictates.
The first floor will house the expansion of Bellin Health’s Orthopedics department, including a state-of-the art joint replacement clinic and rheumatology clinic, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy.
In addition, the clinic will have a full complement of diagnostic imaging services. The second floor will be dedicated to surgical services, including pre-surgical prep, operating rooms and recovery. The facility is expected to house some 450 providers and staff members once fully operational.
The Ashwaubenon facility is being built at a time when demand for Bellin’s surgical services and related care continues to grow. This type of freestanding Ambulatory Surgery Center lowers costs, with a 20 to 40 percent reduction in payment rate versus a hospital-based ASC.
Bellin has worked with longtime partner H.J. Martin and Son to collaboratively develop the location.