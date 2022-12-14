BRILLION—A new state-of-the-art Bellin Health clinic will be built in early 2024 at the Brillion Works District on the city’s east side.
“This is a true celebration of community, of a brand-new clinic to better serve the people in this area — and of the tremendous partnership that has brought us together today,” said Chris Woleske, executive vice president, Bellin and Gundersen Health System and President of the Bellin Region, at a community presentation and groundbreaking in Brillion.
The new clinic will be located at 235 East Ryan Street. At 15,990 square feet, it will include 13 exam rooms and room to grow. Community input was key to deciding the care offerings that will be available at the Brillion clinic.
“We’ve come a long way since we engaged the Brillion community in conversation,” said Jody Anderson, Population Health Team Lead for Bellin Business and Community Health. “The flexible design will allow us to be nimble and adaptable as the needs of the community change.”
Primary care, sports medicine and orthopedics, mental health, cardiology, and women’s and children’s services were among the features asked for by the community and will be included at the new clinic. Bellin is also using innovation and new technology to make the patient experience better, including check-in kiosks along with in-person check-in.
The clinic has been an idea since 2016 when the Brillion Iron Works shut its doors, leaving 1,800 people without jobs, 144 acres abandoned, and impacting the community.
“The Brillion Iron Works was started by my great-grandfather Henry Ariens, but he lost it in the Great Depression,” said Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO of AriensCo. “After it closed in 2016, my son Nicholas said, Dad, if we don’t do something it will be an eye sore for 10, 20, 30 years. So, we decided to do something and from day one, we wanted a Bellin clinic that was state-of-the-art and unique to match up with the needs of the community.”
Ariens Company, the city of Brillion, Endries International, Brillion Public Schools, Somerville, IEI and Stantec are among those who helped develop the community-minded project, Woleske said.
Brillion Mayor Mike Smith has been a key part of bringing the community together to provide input.
“I’m excited for this because in a time where a lot of business and industry are moving away from small, rural communities, AriensCo, Brillion Works and Bellin had the foresight and fortitude … to make this investment in bringing people to Brillion and making sure the community continues to grow,” Smith said. “This is an incredible partnership between private and public.”