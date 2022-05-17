GREEN BAY — Bellin Health will build a new pediatric and adolescent specialty care clinic on land near the corner of Wisconsin 172 and Ashland Avenue in the village of Ashwaubenon. The new building will be the future home of the newly announced Bellin Health Adolescent Team, a first in-the-area clinic that will offer a tailored approach to addressing the multifaceted healthcare needs of teens and adolescents.
The clinic will be operated through the new partnership announced in 2021 between Bellin, Children’s Wisconsin and ThedaCare and is "a very tangible part of our commitment to transforming the health and well-being of children and adolescents in our region through this joint endeavor," said Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske.
The new pediatric clinic will be the home for some of Bellin’s pediatric primary care and psychiatric services, with specialty services provided by Children’s Wisconsin and Bellin Health experts. It will be staffed by a mix of new and existing providers from the two health systems. A complete list of services will be finalized closer to the facility’s opening, tentatively planned for the first quarter of 2024.
Construction is expected to start in December 2022. The clinic will support on-site services including lab and x-ray. It will be owned and operated by Bellin.