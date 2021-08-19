The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline to Sept. 3 for the 2021 Northeast Wisconsin Benefit Survey.
“We know the summertime can be difficult for participation in projects like this, but we still need more responses to strengthen our final report so that it is as useful as possible to employers,” said Eric Broten, the chamber’s director of business retention and expansion.
The annual survey is a program of the Fox Cities Regional Partnership supported by United Way Fox Cities, Child Care Resource Referral, Inc. and the Community Early Learning Center.
A complimentary copy of the results will be provided to all survey participants in September, and an executive summary of the survey results will be featured at the Chamber’s Employee Friendly Workplace Breakfast on Nov. 10 at Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group in Neenah.
For more information about the survey, contact Eric Broten at ebroten@foxcitieschamber.com or (920) 831-4908.