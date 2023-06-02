John Bergstrom of Bergstrom Automotive was one of four people inducted into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame by Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.
Established in 1990, the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony serves to recognize and honor the professional and civic accomplishments of individuals.
The 2023 laureates honored at the June 1 event also included Gale Klappa, WEC Energy Group, Todd and Shari Nelson, of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, and Paul E. Purcell of Baird. Purcell was honored posthumously.
Laureate nominations are accepted throughout the year and reviewed annually.
The Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame Exhibit, sponsored by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and housed at the Junior Achievement Kohl’s Education Center, functions as an interactive showcase of the nearly 125 inductees. The exhibit features interactive iPad displays, graphics and a multimedia wall. The result is a dynamic experience that makes the stories of Wisconsin business leaders come alive for nearly 25,000 visitors annually.
Past inductees to the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fameinclude: Ulice Payne, Jr., Addison-Clifton, LLC; Rollie Stephenson, Faith Technologies; Dave Skogen, Festival Foods; Don Zietlow, Kwik Trip, Inc.; Craig Culver, Culver’s; Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply; Russell M. Darrow, Jr., Russ Darrow Group, Inc.; William Specht, Cousins Submarines, Inc.; Frederick Stratton, Jr., Briggs & Stratton; Frederick C. Miller, Miller Brewing Company; Catherine Cleary, First Wisconsin Trust; Robert E. Harlan, the Green Bay Packers; Pleasant Rowland, American Girl; Don Schneider, Schneider Trucking; Richard Teerlink, Harley-Davidson, Inc.; Jack Link, Link Snacks; and Bud Selig, Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, among others.
“We are honored to add another group of innovative and successful businesspeople to our Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame,” said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “They are a shining example to young people around the state of the success that is possible with entrepreneurial ideas, ethical business practices, and hard work.”
John Bergstrom
A Marquette University graduate, Bergstrom has been a bar owner, restauranteur, hotelier, and finally, founder of Bergstrom Automotive.
Bergstrom Automotive, comprised of 32 dealerships, is one of the top 75 automotive dealer groups in the U.S., employing over 1,800. Bergstrom, now with his son Tim, sells and services every volume brand sold in the United States.
Bergstrom has been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award from Marquette University, and the Janet Berry Volunteer of the Year award in Washington D.C. He was also presented the “Entrepreneur of the Year” award by Arthur Young & Company. The Medical College of Wisconsin presented him with an honorary degree.
Each year, the company is a proud partner and supporter of major community efforts including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Make A Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and Drive for a Cure with the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Bergstrom also has served on the Board of Directors for several organizations including Wisconsin Energy, Kimberly-Clark, Associated Bank, and the Green Bay Packers, serving over 100 years in Public Company Board rooms.