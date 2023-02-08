President Joe Biden touted his economic agenda Wednesday speaking to workers at a union training center in DeForest and mentioned two Green Bay projects.
Biden and other members of his cabinet fanned out across the U.S. following his State of the Union address Tuesday night. The room, festooned with union banners, was filled with workers in orange shirts and hard hats.
“My economic plan is about investing in people and places that feel forgotten,” said Biden, who pointed to new federal funding for a bridge and electric buses in Wisconsin.
Biden said under his administration 12 million jobs have been created including 800,000 in manufacturing.
He said $128 million is being invested in Wisconsin for workforce development programs through the American Rescue Plan and added there is an emphasis on building and buying American-made products.
Projects in Madison, Columbia County and Green Bay were singled out.
“At the Port of Green Bay we’re helping to turn an old power plant site into a new port terminal. Its going to create thousands of jobs over time,” Biden said. He was referring to the $25 million project to develop the former Pulliam Power Plant site.
“Our economic agenda has ignited a new manufacturing boom," Biden said, name checking a $500 million paper plant expansion.
“Georgia Pacific is committed to a major expansion of a Green Bay paper production facility bringing in 100 new employees and hiring 500 construction workers,” he said.
Reviewing some of the initiatives from the State of the Union, Biden said the federal government would reduce “junk fees” charged by credit cards and financial institutions, as well as crack down on noncompete agreements that reduce worker mobility.