On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers released measures intended to increase lower-cost housing for Wisconsinites..
The measures include the creation of loan programs to build infrastructure; the conversion of vacant commercial buildings into homes; the rehabilitation of housing above commercial businesses; the expansion of an existing home-rehabilitation program; and the limitation of local governments’ ability to interfere with or stop new housing developments, among other items.
The proposals seek to address the state’s ongoing housing crisis as well as increase incentives for younger adults to move to the state.
The bills are:
- LRB-2199; Commercial-to-Housing Conversation Loan Fund and Loan Program: The purpose of this legislation is to create a fund for WHEDA to award zero percent loans to developers for the conversion and/or demolition of vacant commercial buildings to new residential developments consisting of workforce or senior housing and containing at least 16 dwelling units.
- LRB-2198; Main Street Housing Rehabilitation Revolving Loan Fund and Loan Program: Will provide low-interest loans for the rehabilitation of second and third story apartments over main level business, and must be used for mechanical systems, plumbing, electrical, roofing, siding, flooring, and environmental remediation (lead paint, asbestos removal, etc.) Loans will be allocated on a 70/30 split, with 30% of funds being allocated to communities with populations of 10,000 or less. It will also establish a $20,000 cap per dwelling unit, or 25% of all improvements for the entire project.
- LRB-0585; Review of Local Gov't Decisions Relating to Land Development, Residential Housing, Zoning Ordinances: This bill requires political subdivisions to approve certain permit applications related to residential housing developments that are consistent with certain local requirements and limits the authority of a political subdivision to impose a supermajority requirements for a zoning ordinance amendment. Additionally, it specifies procedures that apply to judicial review of certain local determinations related to land use.
- LRB-1633; Residential Housing Infrastructure Loan Fund and Loan Program: This bill will establish a residential housing infrastructure loan fund through WHEDA, awarding loans to residential housing developers for eligible housing infrastructure projects (street, water, sewer, roads, sidewalks, etc.) supporting workforce and senior housing.
- LRB-2771-1; Housing Rehabilitation Loans Awarded by WHEDA: This legislation will allocate funds to WHEDA to ensure qualified applicants are given their approved, low or no-interest loans for the rehabilitation of certain residential properties (constructed at least 40 years prior to application date) through WHEDA. Various changes will ensure an applicant will be able to repay the loan, and loans will top off at $50,000 and not exceed a loan term of 15 years.