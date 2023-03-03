APPLETON – Pointters Community Initiatives hosted its Career Focus Program March 2 at Fox Valley Technical College to help Black freshman and sophomore students in the Appleton Area School District see what career opportunities are available to them.
“It’s been proven over and over again that representation matters,” said Oladimeji Tomori, founder and owner of Pointters Community Initiatives. “We are showing positions that are held by members of the Black community to more than 200 students. By sharing success stories and showing them real-life examples of what is possible, we can help shape the future of this up-and-coming generation in a positive way.”
Pointters is a non-profit group based in the Fox Valley with the mission of ensuring minorities have easy access to resources and programs that create better economic opportunities, stability and improve quality of life.
The Career Focus Program featured:
• Resume Building and an Interview Session
• Career Planning Sessions
• Hands-on Career Workshops in the following fields:
- Healthcare
- Information Technology
- Business & Entrepreneurship
- Law Enforcement
• Tour of the Fox Valley Technical College campus
• Business Giveaways
• Free Lunch
The Career Focused Program is hosted by Pointters Community Initiatives and its various partners, including United Way Fox Cities, Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton Area School District, Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley and Goodwill NCW.