The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh was honored to receive the Major Gifts Program Award at the 117th Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference held May 3 to 5 in Orlando, Florida.
CEO Tracy Ogden, Board President Jeff Trembly and several club staff were in attendance to accept the award given for the club’s work on the "Whatever It Take to Build Great Futures" capital campaign in support of its community center project.
“As a club, we are honored to receive this award for our fundraising efforts,” said CEO Tracy Ogden. “We are excited that with this expansion and 24 partners already committed to the new community center, we’ll be able to serve so many more children and families. Our fundraising work isn’t done yet, but with the community’s help, I’m confident we will reach our goal.”
To help the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh reach its $18 million goal, make a gift at bgcosh.org/donate, call (920) 233-1414, or email tracyo@bgcosh.org. Learn more about the Club’s Building Expansion & Community Center Project at bgcosh.org.