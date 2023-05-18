Tie the Knot Bridal Boutique, a wedding, bridesmaids and mothers dress boutique in Green Bay, recently expanded and moved into a new 5,500-square-foot building on Broadway in the Rail Yard Innovation District.
The buildout for the new space, in conjunction with Base Companies LLC, began in January and was complete on March 31. The space was the last remaining first floor unit in the 520 building.
“We’re really excited to be a part of the Rail Yard Innovation District on Broadway. This part of the city is a hub for growing businesses and we love being surrounded by the excitement of the downtown area,” said Jessica Van Gorden, Tie the Knot Bridal Boutique owner.
A variety of local companies helped bring the space to life, including Erin Jean & Co. (interior design), Ebb & Flow Flowers (floral installations inside space), HJ Martin & Son (carpeting), The Saltbox Lighting (lighting), and WonderSign LLC (store signage).
“It is rewarding to see the continued momentum of synergistic, high-end businesses choosing the Rail Yard Innovation District to assist in accommodating their innovative sales approaches and growth,” said Paul Belschner, President & CEO, Base Companies, LLC.
In conjunction with their move into a bigger space on Broadway, Tie the Knot simultaneously opened Tie the Knot Off the Rack, a discount bridal store, in their former boutique location on Military Avenue. The store takes sample gowns from the main, downtown location when they are discontinued by designers. They then discount and sell them, allowing brides on a budget or tight timeline to find a dress that meet their needs.
The off the rack location also houses Tie the Knot’s selection of bridesmaids and mothers gowns.