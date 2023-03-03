The Wisconsin Public Service Commission received 74 applications requesting $73.7 million for the state Broadband Expansion Grant Program, more than five times the $14 million it has available and will award.
“State investments are absolutely vital to meet Governor Evers’ goal of getting every home and every business in our state connected to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. "The high demand for our State Broadband Expansion Grant funding demonstrates the great need across Wisconsin for improved infrastructure now.”
During the application review, the Public Service Commission will evaluate each grant based on, among other factors, matching funds, public-private partnerships, project impact, and economic development. The commission is expected to announce grant recipients by summer of 2023.
Webinars offered
The BEAD Local Planning Grant enables eligible entities to opt-in to receive formula funding to participate in broadband planning activities that will inform the state Five-Year Action Plan which will guide broadband deployment and implementation of the BEAD program.
On March 7 by 1:30 p.m., opt-in forms to participate in the BEAD Local Planning Grant Program are due for Wisconsin counties.
On March 14 by 1:30 p.m., opt-in forms to participate in the BEAD Local Planning Grant Program are due for federally recognized Tribes.
Join UW Extension, the Office of Rural Prosperity and the Wisconsin Broadband Office for the second of three webinars to discuss the next steps in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Planning for Wisconsin Counties, Tribes and Regional Economic Development Organizations on March 6, at noon.
This is the second in a series of webinars on broadband planning and funding for local counties and Tribes. During this session counties and Tribes will be introduced to Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment technical assistance being offered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, University of Wisconsin Madison-Division of Extension and Wisconsin Broadband Office. Participants will receive the next steps for accessing planning funds from the WI Broadband Offices along with expected deliverables.
This webinar will cover:
• Next steps in accessing BEAD planning funds
• How to effectively engage community
• How to develop a local broadband plan
Join staff from the Midwest Region’s federal agencies and Wisconsin leaders to learn about resources that can be leveraged to support expansion of programs to increase rural connectivity during a virtual session March 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You’ll hear from representatives from various state and federal agencies to assist you in leveraging available programs.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban DevelopmentStaff will review its ConnectHomeUSA program. The initiative allows organizations to produce locally-tailored solutions for narrowing the digital divide for HUD-assisted residents. The initiative relies on public-private collaboration and is led locally by Public Housing Authorities or tribes who connect residents to free or affordable in-unit Internet service, free or affordable computer device, and the training to use them.
Digital equity and inclusion updates
The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. In Wisconsin, 317,000 households are currently enrolled in the program, and an additional 500,000 households may be eligible. More information about the ACP is available on the Commission's website.
The commission received 11 applications requesting $1.1 million for Digital Equity Outreach grants to support the development of the State Digital Equity Plan. The Commission is expected to award up to $335,000 to support outreach and engagement activities. This program is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or Internet for All program.
25 Non-Profit Access Grant applications received
The commission received 25 applications requesting $1.3 million for Non-profit Access for projects to facilitate access to telecommunications service. In addition the commission received 3 grants for Lifeline Outreach. The Commission is expected to award up to $500,000 to support non-profits and $250,000 for Lifeline outreach this spring. These grant programs are funded through the Wisconsin Universal Service Fund.
Governor's Task Force on Broadband to meet
The March meeting of the Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. The Task Force will continue work on preparing their annual report on Broadband Access to the Governor and Legislature which is due by June 30th.
The meeting will be posted on the PSC calendar and the agenda will include information for the public to listen.