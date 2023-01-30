GREEN BAY – On Broadway's annual State of the Broadway District will take place Feb. 21 from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Gather, 139 N Broadway.
A presentation will go over accomplishments in 2022 and goals for 2023 in the Broadway District. Updates will be given on several large-scale projects including the Public Market, Shipyard, Rail Yard, and Leicht Park.
Speakers include Barb LaMue, board president, On Broadway, Inc.; Paul Northway, president/CEO, American National Bank; Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich; Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc.; and Quincy Fassbender, program manager, On Broadway, Inc.
On Broadway, Inc. is inviting the public to attend this free event in-person, with limited capacity. Virtual invites are also being extended and a link will be emailed to attendees before the event. The in-person program will be hosted at Gather and includes a buffet breakfast.
Registration for either option is here.
Simply RSVP and select a preference to attend in-person or virtually.
For more information on the State of the Broadway District, visit the website.
The historic Broadway District is a business and residential urban center focusing on strategic marketing and staffing, funding and sustainability efforts, event development and coordination of promotions, business and residential recruitment and retention.
On Broadway, Inc. is a non-profit, community-based organization dedicated to strengthening the Green Bay community through economic development, historic preservation and promotion of downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District and the overall downtown community.