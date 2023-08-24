The fundraising goal for a dog park in Green Bay's Broadway District was reached recently when Vital Essentials agreed to become a naming right sponsor.
The dog park will be known as the Vital Essentials Dog Park and will be constructed at 325 N. Broadway in a vacant lot owned by the city of Green Bay Redevelopment Authority. The RDA is leasing the lot to On Broadway Inc. for the construction of this park.
"As we embark on this exciting venture with On Broadway, Inc., we envision the dog park as a hub of activity where dogs can play, socialize, and thrive," said Lydia Xiong, brand manager at Vital Essentials. "This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to the well-being of dogs in Green Bay. By establishing this dog park, we aim to provide a safe and enjoyable environment that fosters strong connections between dogs and their owners, and the community."
"It is so exciting to launch this partnership and continue creating a dog friendly district for residents, workers and visitors to enjoy," said Allie Thut, director of special events at On Broadway, Inc. "A dog park is a place for people and their pets to create social connections, get some exercise, and enjoy the outdoors. With just one other dog park in the city, this is exactly the public space that is needed in the Broadway District."
The dog park will include safe fencing around the perimeter with double gated entry, shade, seating, waste station, water drinking area and other obstacles and play features.
Construction is expected to begin at the end of September with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to follow.
Green Bay-based Vital Essentials produces super premium pet food sold nationwide.