The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recognized the Broadway District for some of the best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse.
On Broadway, Inc. earned top honors in the categories of Best Volunteer Engagement and Best Creative Fundraising Effort for its High Five fundraiser held in September 2022.
More than 2,300 volunteer hours were tracked in 2022 helping with events, district cleanup, community art projects and large-scale development projects like the Shipyard and Green Bay Public Market.
The High Five event was a dining experience held on the fifth floor of a vacant building, serving five courses from five different chefs in the Broadway District. The fundraiser was a ticketed event that sold out in less than two weeks and also brought recognition to our district chefs and their talents.
“The success of the Broadway District is rooted in the deep commitment of our businesses, volunteers and partners to create welcoming spaces and activities for our community to enjoy,” said Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc. “We are grateful for the investment made by all of our partners which has led to the Broadway District being recognized as one of the most talked about revitalization success stories in Wisconsin.”
Copper State Brewing Co. earned the title of Best Business Success Story. Owners Melissa and Jon Martens started the business in June of 2017. They currently employ 40 people and distribute their beer to a growing area of Wisconsin.
"We are humbled and grateful," said Melissa Martens, owner of Copper State Brewing Co. "Running a business like this is not easy, but we are honored to be able to live our mission: Connecting people. Creating experiences. Crafting great beer."
Michael Brodhagen was announced a 2022 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteer of the Year for his time volunteering in the Broadway District. Brodhagen surpassed 100 hours of volunteer service in 2021 and 2022. He goes above and beyond the duties of an average volunteer and is always super friendly and great with customers at events.
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.