GREEN BAY – Brown County United Way received a $1 million federal investment support its new Neighborhood Community House program.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, who was key is securing the funding, joined Robyn Davis, CEO of Brown County United Way, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich in Green Bay last week in Green Bay to highlight the investment, which was included in legislation signed into law by President Biden.
The establishment of a Neighborhood Community House is the next step to Brown County United Way’s work revitalizing under-resourced Green Bay neighborhoods. The project will provide a central place for neighborhood residents to gather, gain streamlined access to services, and foster a greater sense of belonging to where they live, work and play, according to information from Sen. Baldwin's office.
Target neighborhoods are among the most economically challenged and diverse areas of the city. The federal funding will allow for the group to accelerate the process of purchasing the property and renovating the space, as necessary, as well as establishing programming that would include services related to employment and economic mobility. Other programming would center on financial literacy and mental health support.