The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation are partnering with local economic development agencies to survey Wisconsin business leaders about how early child care and education impacts organizations.
The goal of the survey is to understand:
• Experiences with workforce child care needs
• Challenges the workforce is experiencing related to child care
• Steps each organization has taken to address these needs and/or challenges
• Challenges organizations are facing in addressing these needs
These insights will help to shape a new grant program that will be made available in 2022 to support businesses and early care and education providers.
The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and feedback will remain anonymous. Businesses are asked to complete the survey by Dec. 1.
For questions, please contact wipdg@wisconsin.gov.