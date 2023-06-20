Business leaders from across Wisconsin praised the bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday that ended the Wisconsin Personal Property Tax.
The personal property tax was created in the 1830s to fund the territorial government at a time when there wasn't income or sales taxes. Exemptions have been carved out over the 180-year history of the tax leading critics to call it unfair and burdensome to businesses large and small.
According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, personal property has accounted for between 2.2% and 2.6% of the state’s property tax base since 2005. The personal property tax originally covered items like livestock, furniture, jewelry and vehicles. It is not the "real property tax" which covers land and buildings and remains in place.
The tax has been subject to lawsuits and reforms throughout its history reducing what is taxed and how much is collected. The most recent change was an exemption for machinery, tools and patterns not used for manufacturing that was part of the 2017-2019 state budget approved by Gov. Scott Walker.
“For businesses small and large, the state’s personal property tax has been an undue burden,” shared WMC’s Director of Tax, Transportation & Legal Affairs Evan Umpir. “Oftentimes, navigating the red tape and recordkeeping for this tax could be more expensive than the tax itself. For business owners, that time and money could be spent investing in higher wages for employees, capital improvements or back into their local communities.”
Local government officials have occasionally objected to changes or proposals to eliminate the tax over concerns about how it would impact revenue. Evers recently signed a shared revenue bill into law that taps into the state's 5% sales tax to help maintain revenue for local and county government. The law increases shared revenue by nearly 20% for most municipalities after about a decade of stagnant growth and linking it to the sales tax provides a mechanism for continued growth.
|FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 20, 2023
|Contact: GovPress@wisconsin.gov
|
|Gov. Evers Enacts Legislation Providing Historic Shared Revenue Increases for Local Communities
|Governor signs key portions of bipartisan compromise on shared revenue, including a 20 percent increase in support to most municipalities statewide, increasing school low revenue ceiling $1,000 per student
WAUSAU — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill 245, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 12, relating to shared revenue, one of the most significant sources of funding provided by the state to local governments. The governor was joined by Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee), and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, as well as other legislators, local elected officials, and stakeholders as he signed the bill, which provides a historic increase in support to local communities statewide and ensures the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County do not face an imminent fiscal cliff.
“To me, the issue of shared revenue has always been about doing the right thing for Wisconsin. I began working on this when I took office four years ago, and that effort began for me with this simple truth: that for far too long, our local communities have been expected to do more with less,” said Gov. Evers. “Local partners for years have had to make impossible decisions, forced to choose between paying for first responders, addressing PFAS, fixing the roads, and other critical priorities that affect the health, safety, and well-being of folks across our state.
“I believe the state should be doing its part to support our local partners and ensure our communities have the resources they need to meet basic and unique needs alike, period, and I’ve always believed that supporting our local communities is an area where we could work to find common ground and bipartisan support, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Evers announced he, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), and Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) reached a tentative compromise regarding shared revenue, contingent upon several provisions detailed below, including a historic investment in K-12 schools and education. Gov. Evers and Republican leaders negotiated to reach a compromise on shared revenue that includes at least a 20 percent increase in support to most municipalities statewide.
“I’ve always said much of the hard work that happens in our state happens at the local level. Whether it’s providing essential services like EMS, police, and fire, repairing streets, expanding affordable housing, ensuring kids and families have safe, clean parks, addressing water quality issues like PFAS, or supporting local libraries and public health, today means so many of our local partners will finally be able to make ends meet,” Gov. Evers continued. “To leave our state with a legacy of prosperity, we must fulfill our obligation to fund our communities—the future of our state, our economy, and our workforce depend upon it.”
Importantly, the compromise reached by Gov. Evers, Majority Leader LeMahieu, and Speaker Vos contains provisions ensuring the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are enabled with the tools, flexibility, and resources to avoid insolvency, including requiring a two-thirds vote by the City of Milwaukee Common Council and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to implement a local sales tax of two percent for the city of Milwaukee and 0.4 percent for Milwaukee County.
The ultimate agreement reached by Gov. Evers and Majority Leader LeMahieu and Speaker Vos represents a generational increase in the state’s commitment to local communities, and it ties local government funding to the state sales tax going forward, allowing for growth in the future.