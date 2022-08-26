DE PERE — The Lawton Standard Co., which owns the C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, has recently added Northern Iron & Machine (NIM) located in St. Paul, Minn., to the Lawton Standard family as part of its expansion strategy.
NIM produces and machines high-quality, cast gray, ductile, and austempered iron castings up to 250 pounds. This adds to The Lawton Standard Co.'s offerings by both size and method. This will benefit both Lawton and NIM customers with expanded sourcing options.
“Northern Iron & Machine’s history goes back to 1906 when they first started serving the agricultural industries," Alex Lawton, CEO of Lawton Standard, said. "They quickly advanced to serve more markets with malleable and ductile iron. We appreciate their strong desire to meet customers’ expectations for quality and delivery and their commitment to continuous improvement.
Lawton added that NIM uses modern and efficient equipment and is run by well-trained, dedicated workers. "We’re eager to develop and grow from an interchange of knowledge and projects between NIM and all locations.”
Scott J Hamlett, the retiring CEO of Northern Iron & Machine, said, “Lawton, with their expertise in the foundry industry, will be able to take NIM to the next level. Lawton has the resources necessary to improve operational efficiencies and technical abilities. Best of all, they’ll continue the culture of a close-knit family organization.”