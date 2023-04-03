A new investment in the Nonprofit Impact Initiative of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation will offer specific grant support to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-led organizations based in Brown County.
The Brown County United Way is investing $50,000 in the Capacity Building Grants Program of the Nonprofit Impact Initiative. Dollars will be granted over the coming year to organizations with significant BIPOC representation at the leadership level.
The goal is to empower BIPOC leaders in their work while supporting those organizations that welcome diverse experiences and perspectives.
“Often the very organizations that provide the critical perspectives needed for inclusive community wide transformation are under resourced,” said Robyn Davis, President & CEO of the Brown County United Way. “This significant investment from Brown County United Way will provide support to a focused segment of our local nonprofit community much like other funding sources within the Nonprofit Impact Initiative’s grant program.”
Since launching in 2019, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Impact Initiative has awarded more than $270,000 to local nonprofits through its capacity-building grants program. The program helps strengthen organizations by providing tools, resources, and space to collaborate, so they are positioned to best serve the community. This latest investment in the program creates an emphasis on the unique challenges facing leaders of color while also expanding the overall support for our community’s nonprofits.
“We are committed to building environments and providing pathways for diverse leaders to cultivate their talent,” said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “This investment provides needed resources for leaders of color to navigate the unique challenges they face and create solutions that support their work.
The grants can fund a variety of tools such as opportunities to build board effectiveness and engagement; provide and attend training; conduct organizational needs assessments; attract and retain staff; identify fundraising opportunities; and other actionable tools. Nonprofits are encouraged to contact the Community Impact team of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation to discuss proposed projects.