Tom Young, president and CEO of Capital Credit Union, is retiring after 32 years with the financial institution.
He will work with the credit union’s board of directors to find a successor and help with the transition before the start of 2022. He has also worked closely with the senior management team to ensure they are well prepared to move forward after his departure.
During his tenure with Capital Credit Union, Young navigated the organization through various economic situations, several mergers and helped grow its assets to more than $2 billion and 120,000 members.
Headquartered in Green Bay, Capital has offices throughout Northeast Wisconsin, including the Green Bay area, the Fox Valley, Oshkosh, Greenville, Freedom, Shawano and Sturgeon Bay.