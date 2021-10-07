GREEN BAY — Capital Credit Union announced Laurie Butz as the next President and Chief Executive Officer to replace CEO Tom Young, who is retiring at the end of the year after 30 years with Capital Credit Union.
Butz will begin her new role in early November. She has more than 34 years of experience in the financial industry including 11 years at Community First Credit Union, where her most recent position was as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Investments, Insurance Services, and the Fox Cities Marathon.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the Capital Credit Union team, the members and the community at large in the coming months as we forge ahead in living out the organization’s mission," Butz said. "Serving our members, being stewards of the community, and being passionate about the credit union industry align with my focus on caring for employees and our friends, families and neighbors in Northeast Wisconsin.”
Born and raised in Green Bay, Butz looks forward to returning to her hometown to live and work after working in the Fox Valley for the past 16 years.
Prior to her time at Community First, Butz was the Vice President of Human Resources at Alta Resources, the Director of Organizational Development and Training at AMS (United Health Care) and the Vice President of Organizational Development at Associated Bank.
Butz holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and a master’s degree in organizational behavior from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
She has also achieved the Certified Credit Union Executive designation from CUES. Butz serves as the current Board Chair for the YMCA Fox Cities Corporate Board and was the previous Board Chair for United Way Fox Cities, and Personnel Chair for Big Brothers/Big Sister of the Fox Valley Region.
“We are excited to welcome Laurie to the Capital Credit Union family. She will be a fantastic asset to the credit union, and her background and knowledge will be invaluable to the future growth of our organization,” said Steve Frassetto, Board Chairperson.