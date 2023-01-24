MADISON — Last week, the Dairy Business Association elected Lee Kinnard as president during the group’s annual business meeting at the Dairy Strong conference.
Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on several boards, including Peninsula Pride Farms and Farmers for Sustainable Food. He previously served as vice president of DBA.
“I truly love the dairy industry,” said Kinnard. “I’m looking forward to working and meeting with the members over the next few years, working hard to promote dairy and move dairy forward.”
The association also elected two new board members:
- Christopher Schneider works with Nicolet National Bank. Schneider brings over 18 years of ag lending experience to the board and leadership positions with Peninsula Pride Farms and Wisconsin Banking Association.
- Jesse Dvorachek is a dairy farmer and custom operator in Greenleaf. He has been active in many DBA events, such as Dairy Day at the Capitol and Dairy Strong.
- Outgoing DBA President Amy Penterman of Thorp becomes president emeritus, and Tom Crave’s term as president emeritus ended.
Other board members: Greg Siegenthaler of Grande Cheese Co., vice president; Steve Bodart of Compeer Financial, treasurer; Spencer Frost of Frost Farms in Waterford, secretary; Paul Fetzer of Fetzer Farms in Elmwood; Bob Nagel DVM of Holsum Dairies in Hilbert; and Kevin Collins of Collins Dairy in Greenleaf.