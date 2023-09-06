In a region known for its resilient business spirit, the CEO Breakfast Series at St. Norbert College stands as a testament to a quarter-century of leadership inspiration and community building. Since its inception in 1997, the lecture program has been a beacon for business professionals, students and aspiring leaders, drawing top-tier speakers from across the nation as well as regional leaders with a global perspective. Now, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, the series is poised to continue its tradition of excellence with a few new additions.
The CEO Breakfast Series, originally conceived as an outreach program for local business executives, has grown exponentially over the years. Boasting nearly 200 speakers and over 13,000 registered attendees since its inception, today the CEO Breakfast Series extends its reach from the SNC campus in De Pere to the Fox Valley, Oshkosh, and Kohler connecting business communities across the region and providing valuable insights into leadership and entrepreneurship.
Amy Kundinger, director of business and community engagement at SNC, says the CEO Breakfast Series has played a key role in networking the Northeast Wisconsin business community while establishing the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business and Economics as the hub of business intelligence for the region. This is demonstrated by the program’s history of quality presenters.
“Twenty-five years ago, the CEO Breakfast Series launched on St. Norbert campus and featured Don Schneider as an inaugural speaker,” Kundinger says. “As a St. Norbert graduate and inspiring leader, Don's impact on the business community is immeasurable. His legacy continues with the recent announcement of the new Donald and Patricia Schneider Family Hall which will be home to the Donald J. Schneider School of Business and Economics. The 25th Anniversary season is no exception to this level of talent featuring seven area leaders who are trailblazing in their own right."
The 25th-anniversary season will continue its tradition of featuring diverse and impactful speakers, who will share candid insights on navigating complex industry landscapes, generational transitions and periods of intense change.
"What makes the CEO Breakfast Series so unique is that it's personal," Kundinger says. "Attendees garner first-hand accounts of leadership insight that goes well beyond metrics and mission statements. Sessions showcase the unique attributes and stories of each speaker which has yielded high-impact results for their organization."
Leaders from a wide range of industries including automotive, printing, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, health care, retail, sports, finance, tourism and tech have spoken on themes equally diverse — such as talent, brand building, change management, digital transition, strategy development, culture, crisis management, decision making and leadership transition.
Mike Haddad of Schreiber Foods, Chris Woleske of Bellin Health, Laura Kohler of Kohler Co., Dave Voss of Miron Construction Co., Inc., Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers, Emma McTague of Oshkosh Corporation, Mark Skogen of Festival Foods, Craig Dickman of Titletown Tech and Susan Finco of Leonard & Finco Public Relations are just a sampling of past speakers.
The depth and breadth of subjects covered make the series not just a lecture program, but a comprehensive learning experience from which professionals at every career stage can benefit.
“The CEO Breakfast series is not just for CEOs,” says Mandy Netzel, associate director of business and community engagement at SNC. "The events are great opportunities for all business professionals to hear from inspirational leaders, learn best practices as they advance in their own careers and network.”
Furthermore, the program is committed to bridging the gap between the business community and St. Norbert students, Netzel says. SNC students studying various fields, from data analytics to digital marketing and finance, are invited to attend sessions, providing them with valuable real-world insights.
The 2023-24 season is kicking off Sept. 27 with Mike Daniels, CEO of Nicolet National Bank and an SNC alum. For Daniels, speaking at the college's CEO Breakfast Series is an honor that comes full circle.
"My connections with SNC — as an alum, a trustee, and having a few of my kids be either alums or students — run deep," Daniels says. "This breakfast series has been and will continue to be, a stalwart in the community. I hope to live up to the high standards of those speakers who went before me."
As an SNC student, Daniels was very involved in athletics and often talks about the important role his liberal arts education played in developing his leadership style. Daniels’ session is titled “Lessons on the Journey from SNC Student to CEO” in which he will focus on three areas: his time as a student at SNC, his entrepreneurial experiences and his tenure as CEO of Nicolet.
“I will tell a story about a piece of advice my dad gave me when I was a student. If I listened to him, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Daniels reveals.
For attendees, Daniels hopes to bridge the perceived gap between speakers and the audience.
“Sometimes when you are in the audience at an event, it can seem like there is a wide gap between where you are and what the speaker is saying,” he says. “I want the attendees to know that the gap isn’t that wide, and I hope they feel like they’ve learned a thing or two that can help them wherever they are on their path.”
In addition to the invaluable insights provided by speakers like Daniels, the CEO Breakfast Series offers numerous benefits to the business community. As Daniels notes, hearing directly from CEOs and industry leaders makes discussions more tangible, energizing the local business landscape.
“Anytime an attendee can hear directly from a CEO or industry leader, no matter the subject, the discussion becomes real,” he says. “Many great things are happening in Wisconsin with business and nonprofit work. Those stories and the actions surrounding them bring energy to the area. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years.”
For the first time ever, the series is offering a 25% discount for those who register by Sept. 28. This unique opportunity to save on registration fees underscores the program's commitment to fostering connections and learning within the community.
For those looking to be a part of this landmark series — as a speaker, sponsor or attendee — there has never been a better time to engage. Contact the SNC Business & Community Engagement Team at 920-403-3258 or engagement@snc.edu to learn more about speaking and sponsorship opportunities and to register.
As the CEO Breakfast Series enters its 25th year, it remains committed to bringing together leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries to inspire, educate and connect at venues on and off campus (including two new locations this season). Each event starts at 7:30 a.m. Here’s the lineup:
● Sept. 27 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Mike Daniels, president and CEO, Nicolet National Bank, on “Lessons on the Journey from SNC Student to CEO.”
● Oct. 17 at Round Lake Farms - Gathering Hall, Brillion: Daniel T. Ariens, chairman and CEO, AriensCo, on “From Cast Iron to Global Brands, the 130-year Partnership of AriensCo and Brillion.” Ariens, who transformed his family farm into a biathlon course, will share his insights on investing in both his company and the city of Brillion.
● Dec. 5 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Marti Wronski, COO, Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, L.P., on “Different Lenses of Leadership.” This SNC alum will discuss her multifaceted career and the importance of versatility in leadership. She is one of two women in MLB to hold the COO title and the highest-ranking female executive for the Brewers since the 1990s.
● Feb. 28 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Gabrielle Dow, VP of Marketing & Fan Engagement, Green Bay Packers, on “What It Takes to Get the NFL Draft to Wisconsin.” Dow, who played a pivotal role in the multi-year-long effort of bringing the NFL Draft to Green Bay, will provide a sneak peek into the planning for the 2025 event. Dow has also taught for SNC’s MBA program.
● March 27 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Sandy Fragale, CEO, OSMS - Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, on “Leading from the Head to the Heart.” Fragale has a long tenure in her role at OSMS and, with her compassionate "good bedside manner" approach to leadership, has guided OSMS through significant growth. Under her leadership, OSMS has grown from 16 employees and five physicians with one clinic in Green Bay, to over 300 team members and 28 physicians and clinics in Green Bay, Marinette, and Neenah.
● April 11 at Miron Construction Headquarters, Neenah: Tim Bergstrom, president and CEO, Bergstrom Automotive, on “Win in Today’s Labor Market Through Transparency, Coaching, Culture and Serving Authentically.” Bergstrom is one of several CEO Breakfast speakers where generational transitions in leadership have been featured over the years. His dad, John, was part of the inaugural CEO Breakfast season and now, years later, Tim is speaking.
● May 23 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Sharena Ali, COO, Homesite-CONNECT, on “Leadership Amorphous: Connection Through Transformative Growth.” Ali, who led her company through a series of mergers, will share her experiences in navigating change — both professionally and personally. Currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Homesite and CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, Ali plays a key role in driving strategic initiatives.